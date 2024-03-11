﻿
English
US line pipe imports down 12.3 percent in January

Monday, 11 March 2024 22:33:12 (GMT+3)
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 149,295 mt in January 2024, down 12.3 percent from December and down 33.8 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $65.9 million in January 2024, compared to $70.5 million in December and $130.7 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in January, with 19,282 mt, compared to 27,215 mt in December and 20,566 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported line pipe in January include Mexico, with 4,702 mt; South Africa, with 2,976 mt; Romania, with 2,953 mt; and Brazil, with 2,897 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading 

