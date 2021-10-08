US line pipe imports down 11.6 percent in August

Friday, 08 October 2021 20:14:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 25,648 mt in August 2021, down 11.6 percent from July but up 25.9 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $29.3 million in August 2021, compared to $31.4 million in July and $19.2 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in August, with 11,450 mt, compared to 12,936 mt in July and 7,904 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in August include Mexico, with 5,109 mt; Romania, with 2,351 mt; Taiwan, with 1,919 mt; and South Africa, with 1,593 mt.