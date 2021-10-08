﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US line pipe imports down 11.6 percent in August

Friday, 08 October 2021 20:14:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 25,648 mt in August 2021, down 11.6 percent from July but up 25.9 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $29.3 million in August 2021, compared to $31.4 million in July and $19.2 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in August, with 11,450 mt, compared to 12,936 mt in July and 7,904 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in August include Mexico, with 5,109 mt; Romania, with 2,351 mt; Taiwan, with 1,919 mt; and South Africa, with 1,593 mt.


Tags: USA  trading  North America  tubular  pipe  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Oct

US OCTG imports down 34.3 percent in August
24 Sep

US OCTG exports down 10.8 percent in July
22 Sep

US structural pipe and tube imports down 16.7 percent in July
15 Sep

US standard pipe imports down 7.8 percent in July
14 Sep

US line pipe imports down 28.4 percent in July