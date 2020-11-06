﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on OCTG from China

Friday, 06 November 2020 00:38:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of oil country tubular goods from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


Tags: pipe  USA  trading  tubular  North America  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Nov

US DOC launches anti-circumvention inquiry into OCTG allegedly made with Chinese HRC
26  Oct

US OCTG exports down 13.5 percent in August
21  Oct

US structural pipe and tube exports up 68.6 percent in August
16  Oct

US structural pipe and tube imports up 9.9 percent in August
12  Oct

US OCTG imports down 32.1 percent in August