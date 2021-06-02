﻿
English
US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on welded line pipe from Korea and Turkey

Wednesday, 02 June 2021
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of certain welded line pipe from Korea and Turkey would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Korea and Turkey will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


