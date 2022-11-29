US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on circular welded pipe from three countries

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 23:01:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from Oman, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Oman, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

Today’s action comes under the five-year (sunset) review process required by the Uruguay Round Agreements Act. See the attached page for background on these five-year (sunset) reviews.