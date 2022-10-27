﻿
US ITC rules that OCTG from four countries causes injury

Thursday, 27 October 2022 20:15:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of oil country tubular goods from Argentina, Mexico, Russia, and South Korea that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value and are subsidized by the governments of Russia and South Korea.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the DOC will issue countervailing duty orders on imports of this product from Russia and South Korea, and antidumping duty orders on imports of this product from Argentina, Mexico, and Russia.

The ITC also made negative critical circumstances findings with regard to imports of this product from Mexico and Russia. As a result, these imports will not be subject to retroactive antidumping duties.


