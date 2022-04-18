﻿
US ITC votes to continue AD/CVD orders on welded stainless pressure pipe from India

Monday, 18 April 2022 19:07:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on imports of welded stainless steel pressure pipe from India would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from India will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


