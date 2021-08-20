﻿
US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on standard, line, and pressure pipe from China

Friday, 20 August 2021 17:59:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of certain seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


Tags: USA  tubular  quotas & duties  North America  trading  pipe


