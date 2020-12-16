US DOC issues preliminary AD duties for standard, line, and pressure pipe from the Czech Republic

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:56:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced an affirmative preliminary determination in the antidumping duty (AD) investigation of seamless carbon and alloy standard, line, and pipe from the Czech Republic.

The DOC preliminarily determined that exporters from Czech Republic have dumped seamless carbon and alloy standard, line, and pipe in the United States at rates of 51.07 percent to 51.70 percent.

The petitioner is Vallourec Star, LP (Houston, Texas). In 2019, imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe from the Czech Republic were valued at an estimated $37.1 million.

The DOC is scheduled to announce its final determination in this case on or about March 2, 2021. This deadline may be extended. If the DOC makes an affirmative final determination, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determination on or about April 15, 2021.

Additionally, the DOC is conducting concurrent AD investigations of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe from Russia, South Korea, and Ukraine. The preliminary AD determinations for Russia, South Korea, and Ukraine are scheduled to be announced on February 4, 2021 (fully extended). The DOC is also conducting concurrent countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe from Russia and South Korea. On December 8, 2020, the DOC announced the preliminary CVD determinations, finding subsidy rates of 6.37 percent for Russia and 2.14 percent for South Korea. The DOC is scheduled to announce its final CVD determinations for Russia and South Korea on April 19, 2021 (subject to extension).