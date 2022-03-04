﻿
English
US ITC votes to continue AD/CVD on rectangular pipe and tube from Turkey, Korea and Mexico

Friday, 04 March 2022 21:39:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing countervailing duty order on imports of heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Turkey and antidumping duty orders on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Korea, Mexico, and Turkey would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Korea, Mexico, and Turkey will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


