US issues preliminary results of AD review on OCTG from Ukraine

Monday, 19 September 2022 12:08:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Ukraine.

During the review period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, Ukrainian steel producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.59 percent for Interpipe Europe S.A., Interpipe Ukraine LLC, PJSC Interpipe Niznedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant and LLC Interpipe Niko Tube.

The preliminary antidumping duty is applicable from September 19.


