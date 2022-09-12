﻿
English
US issues preliminary results of AD review on light walled rectangular pipes from China

Monday, 12 September 2022 11:52:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on light walled rectangular pipes and tubes from China.

During the review period from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, Chinese producer Hangzhou Ailong Metal Products Co., Ltd. was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 45.02 percent for the company.

The preliminary antidumping duty is applicable from September 9.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

