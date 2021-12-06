﻿
US issues preliminary CVD review results on rebar from Turkey

Monday, 06 December 2021 14:33:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on rebar from Turkey.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Turkish suppliers Kaptan Demir Çelik and İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş. received a countervailable subsidy rate at 1.75 percent for the period from January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019. On the other hand, Çolakoğlu Dış Ticaret A.Ş. received a subsidy rate at 0.07 percent, de minimis, for the same period.

The DOC stated that it intends to rescind the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for the remaining 21 Turkish companies if no shipment of rebar was made into the US during the period of review.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


