US issues preliminary CVD review results on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Turkey

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:45:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Turkey.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Turkish supplier Özdemir Boru Profil received a countervailable subsidy rate of 0.32 percent, de minimis, for the period of January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019. The DOC also rescinded this review with regard to eight companies for which the request was timely withdrawn by Nucor Tubular Products, the petitioner.

The final result of review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


