US issues preliminary AD review results on welded pipe from India

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain welded carbon steel standard pipes and tubes from India.

During the review period from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, Indian producer Surya Roshni Limited was preliminarily found to have made no shipments, though this will not rescind the review with respect to the company. In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given product for 29 Indian companies as local producer Nucor Tubular Products timely withdrew its request for a review.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.