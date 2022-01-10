US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from UAE

Monday, 10 January 2022 12:20:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from the United Arab Emirates.

During the review period from December 1, 2019, to November 31, 2020, the UAE’s producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 2.12 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes, 3.54 percent for Universal Tube and Plastic Industries, 2.68 percent for Conares Metal Supply Limited, TSI Metal Industries and K.D. Industries Inc.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, 7306.19.5150, 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5015, 7306.30.5020, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, 7306.30.5090, 7306.50.1000, 7306.50.5030, 7306.50.5050 and 7306.50.5070 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).