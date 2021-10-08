US issues preliminary AD duty on OCTG from South Korea

Friday, 08 October 2021 12:33:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from South Korea.

During the review period from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020, South Korean producers were found to have made sales of OCTG at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC preliminarily found that HiSteel Co. Ltd made no shipments during the period of review, though it will not rescind the review with respect to the company.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 19.38 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 3.85 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation and 11.62 percent for other companies.

The final result of review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.