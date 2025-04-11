US issues preliminary AD duty on CORE from Vietnam

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Vietnam.

During the review period between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024, Vietnamese producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined preliminary weighted-average dumping margins between 39.84- 88.12 percent for the companies.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 135 days of publication of the preliminary results.