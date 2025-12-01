 |  Login 
US initiates sunset reviews on NOES from six countries

Monday, 01 December 2025 15:29:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that the International Trade Commission (ITC) has initiated sunset reviews of the countervailing duty (CVD) on non-oriented electrical steel (NOES) from China and Taiwan, and the antidumping duty (AD) on NOES from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Taiwan.

Accordingly, the ITC will determine whether revocation of both duties would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury.

The weighted-average dumping margin is 407.52 percent for all Chinese exporters; 98.84 percent for CD Walzholz and Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel, and 86.29 percent for other German exporters; 204.79 percent for JFE Steel Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation, and 135.59 percent for other Japanese exporters; 6.88 percent for POSCO/Daewoo International Corporation and other South Korean exporters; 126.72 percent for Surahammars Bruks AB and other Swedish exporters, and 52.23 percent for Leicong Industrial Company, Ltd and 27.54 percent for China Steel Corporation and other Taiwanese exporters.

Meanwhile, net countervailable subsidy rates are at 158.88 percent for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd and all others.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7225.19.0000, 7226.19.1000 and 7226.19.9000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Subject merchandise may also be entered under subheadings 7225.50.8085, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, 7226.92.8050 and 7226.99.0180 of the HTSUS.


