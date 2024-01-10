US issues preliminary AD duties on circular welded pipe from UAE

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 12:34:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from the United Arab Emirates.

During the review period from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022, UAE-based producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.96 percent for Conares Metal Supply Limited, 1.09 percent for Universal Tube and Plastic Industries, and 1.06 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes, K.D. Industries Inc., and TSI Metal Industries.