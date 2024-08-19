US issues preliminary AD decision on stainless steel sheet and strip from Taiwan

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty orders on stainless steel sheet and strip in coils from Taiwan.

During the review period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, some Taiwanese producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 21.10 percent for Yieh Trading Corporation, Chia Far Industrial Factory Co., Ltd., Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Company Ltd., Tang Eng Iron Works Company, Ltd., and Yu Ting Industries Co., Ltd.

In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given product for Lien Kuo Metal Industries Co., Ltd. and S More Steel Materials Co., Ltd., which had made no shipments of rebar into the US during the period of review.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.