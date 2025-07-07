 |  Login 
US issues preliminary AD duty on SSSSC from Taiwan

Monday, 07 July 2025 12:13:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on stainless steel sheet and strip in coils (SSSSC) from Taiwan.

During the review period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, Taiwanese producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a preliminary weighted-average dumping margin at 21.10 percent for Shiner Steel International Ltd. and Yuan Long Stainless Steel Ltd. 

In addition, the DOC rescinded the review on imports of the given product from Yieh United Steel Company (YUSCO) as the company made no shipments of stainless steel sheet and strip in coils into the US during the period of review.  

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  US North America Quotas & Duties 

