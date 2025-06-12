US issues preliminary results of AD review on stainless steel bar from India

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the antidumping duty (AD) review of stainless steel bar from India for the period between February 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

The DOC has found that some Indian companies sold the stainless steel bar to the US at less than normal value during the given period. The DOC has preliminarily determined weighted-average dumping margins of 30.92 percent for Atlas Stainless Corporation Private Limited, Astrabright LLP., Bahubali Steel Industries, Eurostahl Tech LLP, Venus Metal Corporation, Venus Wire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Precision Metals, Hindustan Inox Ltd., and Sieves Manufacturers (India) Pvt. Ltd, 15.46 percent for Ambica Steels Limited, Astrabite LLP, Laxcon Steels Limited, and its affiliates, Ocean Steels Private Limited, Metlax International Private Limited, Parvati Private Limited, Mega Steels Private Limited , and Meltroll Engineering Pvt. Ltd, and zero percent for Aamor Inox Limited.

In addition, the DOC intends to rescind this review with respect to Bhansali Bright Bars and Chandan Steels Limited as the companies had no entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.