 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final results of CVD review on SSSS in coils from S. Korea

Thursday, 17 April 2025 09:48:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has nnounced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on stainless steel sheet and strip in coils from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC determined that certain producers and exporters of stainless steel sheet and strip in coils (SSSS in coils) from South Korea received countervailable subsidies during the given period. The final subsidy rates are at 0.57 percent for Hyundai BNG Steel Co., Ltd, 2.47 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, and 17.04 percent for Geumok Tech. Co., Ltd. According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rates were determined at 0.05 percent for Hyundai BNG Steel Co., Ltd, 0.76 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, and 15.57 percent for Geumok Tech. Co., Ltd.

In addition, the DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for Samsung STS Co., Ltd. as it had no reviewable shipments, sales, or entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.


Tags: Stainless Flats Stainless products  US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 15, 2025

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 14, 2025

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

EU’s flat steel import quotas for “other countries” exhausted

02 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

01 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2025

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel exports up 11.84 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 12, 2025

20 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices rise further

19 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 11, 2025

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News