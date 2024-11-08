 |  Login 
US issues final results of CVD review on LD welded pipe from S. Korea

Friday, 08 November 2024 09:55:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

During the given period, producers and/or exporters from South Korea received countervailable subsidies. The final subsidy rates are at 0.71 percent for Hyundai RB Co., Ltd., 0.54 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation and 0.56 percent for six other companies, including Histeel. According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rates were at 0.72 percent for Hyundai RB Co., Ltd., 0.54 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation and 0.57 percent for six other companies.


