US issues final results of CVD review on circular welded pipe from Turkey

Monday, 29 November 2021 15:24:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of circular welded carbon steel pipe from Turkey during the calendar year 2019.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Turkish suppliers received a countervailable subsidy rate at 0.83 percent for the given period.

Additionally, the DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for the Tosçelik Companies, Yücel Companies, Çınar Boru, Borusan Fabrikaları, Borusan Gemlik, Borusan Dağıtım, Tubeco, and Borusan Lojistik as no shipments of circular welded pipe were made into the US by these companies during the period of review.