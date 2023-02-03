﻿
US issues final results of AD reviews of corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea, Taiwan

Friday, 03 February 2023
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel from South Korea and Taiwan for the period between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean producers, except Hyundai Steel Company, and Taiwanese producers made sales of the subject product at less than normal value during the period of review. 

Additionally, the DOC found that Taiwan-based Synn Co. Ltd. made no shipments during the period of review. 

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 1.79 percent for other South Korean producers, while it has assigned weighted-average dumping margins ranging at 2.88-3.64 percent for Taiwanese companies.


