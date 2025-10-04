US issues preliminary results of AD order on PC strand from Malaysia

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issues preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) from Malaysia for the period of review between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Kiswire Sdn. Bhd. (Kiswire) and Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn. Bhd. (Wei Dat) did not make sales of subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has also rescinded this review, in part, with respect to one company for which there were no reviewable entries of subject merchandise during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for Kiswire, Wei Dat, and Southern PC Steel Sdn. Bhd.







