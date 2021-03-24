﻿
English
US issues final results of AD review on nickel-plated flat steel from Japan

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:38:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel products imported from Japan-based Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd. (Toyo Kohan) for the period between May 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019. 

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Toyo Kohan’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review and calculated weighted average dumping margins of 4.56 percent.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7212.50.0000 and 7210.90.6000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: North America  coated  flats  quotas & duties  USA  |  similar articles »


