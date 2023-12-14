US issues final results of AD review on LD welded pipe from Canada

Thursday, 14 December 2023 13:54:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipes from Canada for the period between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Canada-based Evraz Inc. NA, Evraz Inc. NA Canada, the Canadian National Steel Corporation and other 36 companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review, while Forterra Pipe & Precast, Ltd., Hyprescon Inc., and Canam Group Inc. had no shipments of the subject products.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 9.17 percent for Evraz Inc. NA and Evraz Inc. NA Canada, the Canadian National Steel Corporation and other 36 companies.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from December 13.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000 and 7305.39.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).