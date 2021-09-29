﻿
English
US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 10:44:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe from South Korea for the period between November 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korea did not make sales of subject product at less than normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the country.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, and 7306.30.5090 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


