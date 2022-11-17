﻿
English
US issues final results of AD duty review on LD welded pipe from South Korea

Thursday, 17 November 2022 15:49:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from South Korea for the period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean producers including Hyundai Steel RB’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. However, it has been found that Hyundai Steel Company did not make sales of the subject products at prices below normal value.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 2.67 percent for Hyundai Steel RB and other companies, while a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent determined for Hyundai Steel Company. 

The final antidumping duty for the country is applicable from November 16. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000 and 7305.39.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


