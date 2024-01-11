US issues final AD results on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from Italy’s Dalmine

Thursday, 11 January 2024 13:44:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from Italy-based Dalmine for the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Dalmine’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of two percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.

The final antidumping duty for the company is applicable from January 10.