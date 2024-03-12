US issues final AD margins for light walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 15:19:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on light walled rectangular pipes and tubes from Mexico for the period between August 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexican producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 2.64 percent for Maquilacero/TEFLU, 1.36 percent for Regiomontana de Perfiles y Tubos and two percent for 16 other companies.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins had been determined at 5.08 percent for Maquilacero/TEFLU, 1.29 percent for Regiomontana de Perfiles y Tubos, and 3.19 percent for 16 other companies.

The final antidumping duties are applicable from March 12.