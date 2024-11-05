 |  Login 
US issues final AD margin for LD welded pipe from Canada

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 10:03:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Canada for the period between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

During the given period, Canadian producer Pipe & Piling Supplies Ltd. was found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of 50.89 percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.


