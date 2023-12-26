﻿
English
US issues final AD duty on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 12:10:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Ukraine-based steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe for the period between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Interpipe’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin at 4.89 percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.

The final antidumping duties for the companies are applicable from December 21.


