US issues final AD duty on LD welded pipe from Canada

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 14:29:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Canada for the period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Canadian producer Evraz Inc. NA’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.  

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 36.02 percent for the company. 

In the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin for the company was at 1.04 percent. 

The final antidumping duty for the country is applicable from November 23.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

