US issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Turkey’s Borusan

Monday, 11 December 2023 11:49:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products from Turkey-based Borusan Boru for the period between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Borusan Boru’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 5.27 percent for the company.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 5.44 percent for Borusan Boru.

The final antidumping duty for Borusan Boru is applicable from December 8.


