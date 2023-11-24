﻿
English
US issues final AD duties on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

Friday, 24 November 2023 14:36:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from India for the period between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Indian companies Goodluck India Limited and Tube Products of India’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins at 0.61 percent for Goodluck India Limited and 4.14 percent for Tube Products of India.

According to the preliminary results, the antidumping duties were at 0.58 percent for Goodluck India Limited and 3.50 percent for Tube Products of India.

The final antidumping duties for the companies are applicable from November 22.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.31.3000, 7304.31.6050, 7304.51.1000, 7304.51.5005, 7304.51.5060, 7306.30.5015, 7306.30.5020, and 7306.50.5030 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


