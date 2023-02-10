﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports up 22.5 percent in December

Friday, 10 February 2023 23:14:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,505,677 mt in December 2022, a 22.5 percent increase month-on-month and a 36.6 percent increase year-on-year.

India was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in December with 407,888 mt, up 23.3 percent month-on-month and up 873.2 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in December include: Turkey, with 331,552 mt; Mexico, with 236,072 mt; Taiwan, with 91,085 mt; and Vietnam, with 75,413 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $589.7 million in December 2022, compared to $511.9 million in November and $517.9 million in December 2021.


