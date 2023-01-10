﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports down 27.6 percent in November

Tuesday, 10 January 2023
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,229,602 mt in November 2022, a 27.6 percent decrease month-on-month and a 7.5 percent decrease year-on-year.

India was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in November with 320,462 mt, up 2.0 percent month-on-month and up 598.8 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in November include: Turkey, with 183,159 mt; Mexico, with 179,241 mt; Taiwan, with 112,138 mt; and Canada, with 68,017 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $511.9 million in November 2022, compared to $597.6 million in October and $619.9 million in November 2021.


