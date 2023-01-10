US iron and steel scrap exports down 27.6 percent in November

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 22:15:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,229,602 mt in November 2022, a 27.6 percent decrease month-on-month and a 7.5 percent decrease year-on-year.

India was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in November with 320,462 mt, up 2.0 percent month-on-month and up 598.8 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in November include: Turkey, with 183,159 mt; Mexico, with 179,241 mt; Taiwan, with 112,138 mt; and Canada, with 68,017 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $511.9 million in November 2022, compared to $597.6 million in October and $619.9 million in November 2021.