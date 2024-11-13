 |  Login 
US iron and steel scrap exports down by 40.9 in September from August

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 01:21:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,156,246 mt in September this year, down by 40.9 percent month on month and down 6.1 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in September with 370,758 mt, down 55.8 percent month to month and up by 37.8 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in September included Bangladesh with 131,982 mt, Mexico with 151,130 mt, and Taiwan with 91,253 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $502.9 million in September 2024, compared to $679.3 million in August and $542.9 million in September last year.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

