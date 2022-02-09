US iron and steel scrap exports down 17.8 percent in December

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 20:56:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,113,199 mt in December 2021, a 17.8 percent decrease month-on-month and a 7.3 percent decrease year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in December with 242,096 mt, down 30.9 percent month-on-month but up 59.1 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in December include: Mexico, with 182,853 mt; Vietnam, with 107,464 mt; Taiwan, with 103,871 mt; and Malaysia, with 82,809 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $622.5 million in November 2021, compared to $657.1 million in October and $473.4 million in November 2020.