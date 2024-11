The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the initiation of a circumvention inquiry on the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on circular welded carbon quality steel pipe (CWP) from China.

In the inquiry, the DOC will determine whether circular welded carbon quality steel pipe from China, which is completed in Oman from hot-rolled steel produced in China, is circumventing the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on CWP from China.