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US HRC imports up 63.8 percent in August 2026 from July

Friday, 16 October 2026 18:19:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 137,058 mt in August this year, up 63.8 percent from July and up 82.8 percent from August 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $92.1 million in August 2026, compared to $56.6 million in the previous month and $50.8 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HRC from South Korea in August with 41,310 mt, compared to 49,096 mt in July and 9,420 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported HRC in August include Japan with 25,022 mt, Vietnam with 20,920 mt, Canada with 17,328 mt, Brazil with 7,773 mt and Turkey with 6,149 mt.

Tags: Flats Brazil Japan Turkey Vietnam US Korea S. Canada South America Europe North America East Asia and Pacific Mediterranean Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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