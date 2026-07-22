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US HRC exports down 7.8 percent in May 2026 from April

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 19:31:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 47,122 mt in May this year, down 7.8 percent from April and down 13.1 percent from May 2025. By value, HRC exports totaled $53.9 million in May, compared to $58.5 million in the previous month and $60.6 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in May with 32,648 mt, compared to 37,219 mt in April and 39,205 mt in May 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 14,254 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in May.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: US North America 

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