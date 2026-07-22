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Liberty Steel places workers at Illinois plant on furlough amid weak market demand

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 15:56:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Liberty Steel has begun placing employees at its Illinois plant in the US on temporary furlough as weakening demand in the industrial wire products market continues to weigh on operations, according to media reports.

Accordingly, the workforce adjustments are temporary and are intended to align production with current customer demand, adding that it expects affected employees to return once market conditions improve.

Majority of wire mill workforce affected

According to Liberty Steel, the furloughs primarily affect employees at the plant's wire mill, where industrial fencing, wire products and other finished goods are manufactured.

The plant employs just over 600 workers, with approximately 300 employees working in the wire mill. The company said a majority of those workers are expected to be affected, although the exact number has not been disclosed. Different groups of employees are being placed on furlough in phases.

The company also said the market has been affected by increased volumes of unfairly traded imported products, which have added pressure to domestic producers. A company spokesperson stated that, like many manufacturers, Liberty Steel periodically adjusts production levels to match customer demand while protecting the long-term health of the business.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Liberty Steel 

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