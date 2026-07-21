US steel imports up 14.7 percent in May 2026 from April

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in May this year increased by 14.7 percent from April and were down 12.0 percent year on year to total 1.98 million mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in May totaled $2 billion, compared to $1.8 billion in April and $2.4 billion in May 2025.

Top sources for US steel imports in May include: South Korea with 362,223 mt, Brazil with 300,012 mt, Canada with 255,711 mt, and Mexico with 167,798 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 547,432 mt in May, up from 443,025 mt in April and down from 627,603 mt in May 2025. Flat product imports totaled 529,401 mt in May, up from 481,953 mt in April and down from 735,940 mt in May 2025. Long product imports totaled 524,922 mt in May, up from 433,182 mt in April and up from 340,318 mt in May last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 305,677 mt in May, up from 292,493 mt in April and down from 460,755 mt in May 2025.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, the share of imports in the US steel market was estimated at 17 percent in May and at 16 percent the first five months this year.