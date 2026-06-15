US steel imports up 7.6 percent in April 2026 from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in April this year increased by 7.6 percent from March and were down 8.2 percent year on year to total 1,730,765 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in April totaled $1.75 billion, compared to $1.6 million in March and $2.19 billion in April 2025.

Top sources for US steel imports in April include: South Korea with 264,056 mt, Canada with 243,415 mt, Brazil with 195,354 mt, and Mexico with 170,641 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 443,025 mt in April, up from 405,057 mt in March and up from 412,511 mt in April 2025. Flat product imports totaled 481,952 mt in April, up from 472,651 mt in March and down from 652,779 mt in April 2025. Long product imports totaled 433,181 mt in April, up from 349,879 mt in March and up from 318,924 mt in April last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 292,492 mt in April, down from 304,072 mt in March and down from 419,399 mt in April 2025.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, the share of imports in the US steel market was estimated at 16 percent in April and at 15 percent the first four months this year.