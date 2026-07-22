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US issues preliminary AD results on CTL plate from France

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 22:12:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from France for the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Dillinger France S.A. (Dillinger) did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.00 percent for the company.

The all-others rate is 6.15 percent.

The final results are expected to be issued within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: US France Europe North America 

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