US issues preliminary AD results on CTL plate from France

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from France for the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Dillinger France S.A. (Dillinger) did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.00 percent for the company.

The all-others rate is 6.15 percent.

The final results are expected to be issued within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.